Rijsterbos, Friesland, The Netherlands

For this year's fall photos, I decided to travel to the province of Friesland and specifically to the Rijsterbos because I knew there were a lot of beech trees there, which should be quite discoloured by now. In 2 days, I wanted to do macro photography with mushrooms, especially to capture the autumn colours.

The first day was very wet. Showers were expected, but I did not experience a dry moment that morning. It rained so hard at times that I spent more than an hour in the car. With a wet rain suit, the view outside was soon limited, but fortunately, we have a good weather radar (app), which allowed me to get hope for a nice walk in the afternoon.

Eventually, it got drier at times, and once in the woods, I forgot all about the weather. With every step, I found new mushrooms that kept me quite busy. Although the ground was wet and muddy, I spent a lot of time on my knees, taking close-ups and macros.

With a stiff back, I began to look around a bit more instead of scanning the ground. The beeches had already dropped a lot of leaves, and the forest floor became even more interesting as a result. I found the brown and yellow contrasted greatly with the green leaves still present in the trees.

When I also came across an old beech whose branches were "rotting" on the ground with the necessary fungus, I didn't take long to choose this composition. Mushrooms and beech leaves gave me the perfect autumn feeling. I never heard what they thought of my muddy clothes at the hotel. I just hope I didn't leave too many marks in the hotel. (Plicaturopsis crispa).

