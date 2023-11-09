Meriden, CT, USA

On October 31, 2020, I captured the breathtaking beauty of this tree through my lens, and it instantly captivated my heart. The passage of time led me to October 2023, with the spot remaining unvisited, yet the tree persistently occupying my thoughts. In the span of those years, my photography abilities had blossomed, my techniques had evolved, and the circumstances aligned perfectly, granting me the opportunity to return to this very location to immortalize its allure once more.

I sat cautiously perched on the edge of a precipice, fully attuned to my surroundings, ensuring my safety. There, at that moment, it was just me, a dainty ladybug and the soft breeze, patiently anticipating the ascent of the full moon. Waiting for its majestic rise brings me an unmatched sense of solace. Finding peace in its tranquil presence, I immerse myself in its soothing aura, finding solace and a deep connection with nature. It becomes a profound journey of self-exploration, aligning with the very essence sought after by landscape photographers.

Capturing images of the moon, I make sure to have two cameras ready for the task. This enables me to merge two images, each taken with a different focal length. In order to capture the intricate details of the moon, I employ a telephoto lens, while for the landscape surrounding it, I use a wider focal length. Photography is an art that grants us the power to manipulate and transform data into images that may or may not reflect reality. Although I strive to remain faithful to what I have witnessed with my own eyes, achieving this often requires combining multiple images.

Ultimately, it is important to keep in mind that photography is fundamentally meant for ourselves. We engage in this work because it, first and foremost, brings us joy. Therefore, produce the artwork you are truly passionate about, but honesty should be reflected in every aspect. So, step outside even when it's challenging to roll out of bed when the alarm chimes. Give thanks for each and every opportunity, and relish the pleasure it brings!

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now