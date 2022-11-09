Fall in the Wasatch Mountains, Wasatch State Park, Midway, Utah, USA

Fall in the Wasatch mountains near Park City/Salt Lake City, Utah are often colorful and seem to last a long time. There are several scenic drives through the area. This one goes from Park City to Midway, Utah and takes you through several mountain climes, from Aspen to scrub oaks and maples. This scene was taken about halfway down the road from the peak. The "bands" of color were the key element of composing the shot. The lone tree on the summit of the ridge seemed to serve as the "watchman."

