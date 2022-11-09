Bjorkliden, Abisko, Kiruna County, Sweden

My wife and I travel every fall to Abisko and Björkliden in Swedish Lapland. Around week 37 in September the colours are peaking and we try to be there for it. So this year. Up there you have lake Torneträsk and it is almost always windy and stirring up the water. But once in a while, it can be calm and so it was this year.

So we went on a hike on the mountain at Björkliden to get the lake and the colours at the same time and it was fantastic. To get the reflection in the water was awesome. The light conditions may not be the best but the colours were peaking and the water was calm, what more could we ask for?

