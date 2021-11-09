Potomac at Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I chased the fall colors south and ended up with a beautifully foggy morning in Harper's Ferry, West Virginia. Fortunately, a series of mistakes led to some beautiful photos. After shooting a series of long exposure shots, I switched to handheld for a walk across the bridge.

About halfway across, I realized that I had not taken the camera off manual focus. I backtracked to recapture some missed shots and reached my starting point just as the sun rose and broke through the fog. It was glorious. I was so distracted, I forgot to adjust my settings as the morning grew lighter. A bit higher ISO and aperture than I would have liked, but the moment was captured.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now