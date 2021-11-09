Potomac at Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
Picture Story
I chased the fall colors south and ended up with a beautifully foggy morning in Harper's Ferry, West Virginia. Fortunately, a series of mistakes led to some beautiful photos. After shooting a series of long exposure shots, I switched to handheld for a walk across the bridge.
About halfway across, I realized that I had not taken the camera off manual focus. I backtracked to recapture some missed shots and reached my starting point just as the sun rose and broke through the fog. It was glorious. I was so distracted, I forgot to adjust my settings as the morning grew lighter. A bit higher ISO and aperture than I would have liked, but the moment was captured.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor