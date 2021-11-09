Ogilvie Mountains, Yukon, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

"The Gates of Aureus"

On arrival, my friend Bryce and I enjoyed the surrounding scenery as we patiently waited for photogenic conditions. I savor moments like this. Being able to set aside the camera and simply enjoy the view in front of me is therapeutic. As the sun began to drop and the colors in the clouds began to glow, I made my way down to this particular spot along the river's edge. Captured here is one of many rivers that flow through the Tombstone Valley. There is something to be said about Photographing rivers in mountainous terrain. The natural visual flow it provides can create some of my favorite, wide-angle images. What caught my eye was the natural X frame made by the river, a mountain range on the left, and a tree line on the right. Combine that with incredible light and a perfect mountain, and we got ourselves a picture-perfect scene.

Photographing mountains is what fuels my photography the most. The ominous power and dictatorship these peaks have over the surrounding valleys makes for a surreal experience. We, as humans, find ourselves humbled by the dominion of these peaks. Landscape photography, in its purest form, is the most humbling experience.

