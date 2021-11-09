Lost Lake, Kebler Pass, Paonia, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Reflections are one of my favorite things to photograph. The quiet and the stillness creating such a mirror image just excites me. The day before this photograph was taken it was rainy and dreary and cold. At night that rain turned to snow gracing the mountain high mountain peaks. The clouds still lay low on the water but started to rise as the sun came up. The peaks glowed orange with the first light. The aspens were amazing. The clear blue sky reflected in the lake below. I was the only photographer there and so happy to have such solitude.

