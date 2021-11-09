Amalfi Coast, Salerno, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The drive to this point is not far from where I live, I was waiting same high cloud for two months, that day was looking optimistic as the weather and the sky had certain dramatical mood.

When I reach that spot the sky was amazing but was very windy and, even though the sun was still quite high on the horizon I was already observe same amazing colours under the dark clouds full of rain.

There is no particular season to photograph from this location however more we are going toward the summer and more direct light you can get in front of you increasing the contrast in the image and the risk of flare in your lens, during the fall the sun is hiding behind the mountain you have less contrast but the landscape is going from been very bright to dark very quickly.

To photograph this picture, I was using GND for dark the sky, ND to soften the sea and polarizing filters to give more pop to the vegetation.

It was quiet challenge to darken enough the bright portion of the sky and in same time avoid to darken the mountain on the right portion of the frame leaving artifact on sea caused from GND filter.

