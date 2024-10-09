Ophir, San Miguel County, Colorado, USA

Nestled in the heart of the San Juan Mountains of Colorado - unmarked and accessible only to those adventurous enough to seek them out - stand the legendary Dancing Aspens. Known to landscape photographers as a treasure of nature's beauty, it was finally my time to capture these aspens in all their golden glory.

The San Juans - vast, rugged and remote - are among the most breathtaking destinations in the Rockies. Each year, in late September and early October, as autumn blazes across Colorado, the hunt for "Colorado Gold" reaches its peak.

First on my autumn journey through the San Juans was the tiny town of Ophir, where I set out to find these graceful curves.

Ophir (pronounced OH-fear) is a hidden gem tucked just south of Telluride. This former mining town, perched at 9,600 feet, boasts a quiet, unpolished charm. With fewer than 200 residents, it offers a true escape, framed by dramatic peaks and some of the most vibrant aspen groves in the state.

Having never photographed the aspens before, I knew it would take some exploring to locate them. After following a rugged dirt road leading out of town and up to one of the San Juans' famous mountain passes, we crossed two gentle streams, and finally, the curved trunks came into view.

The area where the Dancing Aspens grow provides perfect opportunities to capture their beauty beneath a nearly complete canopy of gold. What is the cause of their unique shape? Some say avalanches during early growth, others disagree - but either way, they are a sight to behold, one of nature's treasures worth seeking out.