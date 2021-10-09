Nature Reserve De Flaes, Noord-Brabant, The Netherlands

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The watchtower 'De Flaes' is created in 2011 and provides a nice view over the unaccessible nature reserve 'De Flaes' and 'Het Goorven'. During the golden hour I was waiting for some nicely colored skies, but it never happened as envisioned. The tower is an open construction made of trees from the area. Unfortunately I was not alone on the platform at 22m height. Some other people were constantly walking around, making the whole tower move to and fro constantly. As I really wanted the small ripples from the lake disappear I needed a shutter speed of at least 1 sec. This panorama is composed of only 2 photo's.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now