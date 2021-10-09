Nature Reserve De Flaes, Noord-Brabant, The Netherlands

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
Picture Story
The watchtower 'De Flaes' is created in 2011 and provides a nice view over the unaccessible nature reserve 'De Flaes' and 'Het Goorven'. During the golden hour I was waiting for some nicely colored skies, but it never happened as envisioned. The tower is an open construction made of trees from the area. Unfortunately I was not alone on the platform at 22m height. Some other people were constantly walking around, making the whole tower move to and fro constantly. As I really wanted the small ripples from the lake disappear I needed a shutter speed of at least 1 sec. This panorama is composed of only 2 photo's.
