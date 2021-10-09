Lake McDonald, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

My wife and I made our first National Park trip to Glacier National Park on a warm day in July. I have to say that Glacier National Park just blew us away with its majestic beauty. It was early evening when we visited Lake McDonald. My goal was to get to the lake early to grab as good spot to capture the Milky Way. As the sun began to sink low in the sky the glare on the lake water began to lessen and the different colored pebbles began to come into view.

I set my camera on a tripod with a 28mm lens very low to the water so I could capture not only the beautiful golden light coming through the mountains in the distance but also the colorful pebbles in the foreground. I usually work in black and white, but for this image the colored pebbles would have been lost in translation.

