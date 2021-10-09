Lake Cerknica, Slovenia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

*Perspective swith* was taken in the south of Slovenia. With this image I want to show the possibilities that come to live, when you swith an image upside down. You can still see a lot of detail but you also know that there is somthing unusual going on. It creates tension and immediately draws the viewer into the Image. The more quiet mornings are often a great time for shooting those kind of images. Additionally the fog is a great thing.

