Snow Mounds, St Donat de Montcalm, Quebec, Canada

Several years ago, during a snowshoe trek with my camera in the St-Donat-de-Montcalm region, I was hunting for images. Passing through this location, I was struck by this scene. At first glance, the curves looked like parts of a human body. The snow's texture, curves, shadows, purity and patterns were the compositional elements. For those conditions, I have learned the importance of exposing to the right (ETTR), and in this case, I overexposed by 1.7 stops. For me, winter is defined by the many aspects of snow.

To compose and frame the image, I used a 260 mm focal length (35 mm equivalent).

The following image published on my portfolio also illustrates beautiful curves.

