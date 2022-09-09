Xonrupt Longemer, Alsace, France

Having spent the day before in the Vosges mountains in France taking moody pictures in the forest I was on my early drive home. Since it there had been several thunderstorms and quite an abundance of rainfall with a drop in temperatures the area was very humid. On my drive home I took the smaller road around the lake, where fog banks were creating a special atmosphere.

With the trees turning all sorts of autumnal colours I had to stop and take everything in. An entire series of pictures with fog, occasional sun rays, mirror effect on the black water of the lake and the dark trees was created. This is just one of the pictures which captures the dark atmosphere once you only have diffused light.

