Saugatuck Dunes Beach, Saugatuck, MI, USA

Picture Story

Winter time along the Lake Michigan shoreline is so interesting, but it can get brutally cold, and dangerous though. The waves freeze and create pockets, cracks, and ice balls, which all make for unstable walking conditions. I layered up my winter clothes and put my ice cleats on my boots and hiked the short one mile trail through the woods to the beach. On this day last winter the ice balls had formed and where scattered all over the frozen and snow covered beach, some bigger than basketballs. I liked the textures in the clouds, and I liked how they where softening the sunlight, allowing for a soft glow and just enough shadow to see the shapes. I took several shots but ended up liking this one the best. I like the way it looks other worldly, and like I'm in the Antarctic and not a forty five minute drive from my home in west Michigan.

