Lancaster, Los Angeles County, California, USA

I was exploring the wild California Poppy bloom in the Antelope Valley area of Southern California and taking photos of my daughter. While exploring the area and the wildflowers, I stumbled upon this wheat field with no flowers, just a little bit after noon. While the day trip started with the intention of capturing the vibrant hues of the poppies, it was a bit of serendipity to stumble upon this location. The simple lines, distinct colors, and the detail and texture of the grasses, in contrast to the golden hills and blue sky, caught my eye.

