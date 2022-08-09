Crystal River Mill, Colorado, USA

Picture Story

The Crystal Mill is an 1892 powerhouse, located on the Crystal River near the town of Crystal, Colorado in the United States. Trekking to this historic mill is not an easy drive, or hike, as there are significant rises and falls of elevation over 1000 ft at a time, and a section of the journey where boulders the size of soccer balls and basketballs blanket the ground for what I would estimate to be 700 feet. A real ankle twister.

I had the genuine privilege of visiting this mill over 10 times during my 4-year residence in the state. I have visit during every season, except winter when snowfall levels make the roads impassable from late October through June. My favorite time to visit is in spring, when millions of wildflowers cover vast patches of the landscape!

I enjoy keeping a look for downed trees that reveal the power of avalanches that occurred over the winter months. I have seen moose, bear, eagles, hawks, marmots, beaver and fox on this trail. There is a picturesque lake on this 4.1 mile dirt trail called Salamander Lake, as there are rumors of salamanders occupying the lake although I have never seen one. The lake is crystal clear fed by high mountain streams by snowmelt and area rainfall.

The mill was once used to harvest silver. Miners in the area removed their treasure with mules as there were no roads into this area. Although called a Watermill, it is more correctly denoted as a compressor station, which used a water turbine to drive an air compressor, and was originally built with a horizontal wheel. The compressed air was then used to power other machinery and tools used in mine silver . The mill was constructed in 1893 by George C. Eaton and B.S. Phillips. The mill was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in Gunnison County, on July 5, 1985. I have led travel photography tours into the area, one of my favorite under the blanket of darkness to photograph the Milky Way positioned over the mill.

