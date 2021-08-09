Carrapateira, Algarve, Portugal

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

The Vicentina Coast is an area that is integrated in a Natural Park in southwest Portugal. This coastal region belongs to the western part of the Algarve province but is less well known than the more popular balmy beaches in the southern coast. This coastline is characterized by tall cliffs that have been eroded through time, resulting in a flat terrain that is cut by deep ravines. Due to the strong oceanic influence, including persistent winds, any tall vegetation is absent, and so the hills are covered with small shrubs. During springtime, small clusters of flowers show their colours here and there, adding to the beauty of the landscape.

During the spring of this year, I spend a few days in the region, travelling along the coast and photographing several beaches. This photo was made around sunset in Carrapateira beach, looking north. This beach is located near the Bordeira village and features a large sandy expanse, near the estuary of a small creek. I walked around looking for a good viewpoint over the coast. After a while I noticed a small area with some flowers that would make an interesting foreground subject. I managed to set up my tripod almost flat to the ground and used a wide-angle lens to achieve a near – far composition. I have also used a neutral density filter to obtain an exposure time long enough to impart movement to the clouds, that were moving fast due to the wind. I was happy with the resulting image, as it conveys the nature of this coast, shaped by the combined action of the ocean and the wind.

