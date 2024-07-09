Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, California, USA

Do you ever see a rainbow in the sky and just know it's meant for you? Or maybe a song comes on the radio at the exact moment you were waiting for a phone call from someone, and you know the relationship was meant to be. I definitely have had things like this happen. Someone's phone number has my address on it, or someone's birthday is my mom's birthday, too. Or what about a heart-shaped tree that is 2,500 miles from my home and was exactly what I needed to see to know that I had done the right thing? Yes, I'm a bit of a romantic and definitely read too many fairytales as a child. So, let's begin. Once upon a time.

It was my ex-husband Jack's sixtieth birthday. By then, we'd been back together for over two years. This came after a four-year divorce and twenty-five years of marriage prior to that. We were both older, wiser and determined to live happily ever after this time. I wanted to make this significant birthday really special for him. Some of the planning was easy. He's an avid golfer, so he includes golf. Check. Unfortunately, his birthday is in December, and we live in Ohio, so there is no check. Hmmmm. This complicated things a bit as I wanted to surprise him, and golfing in forty degrees with possible Lake effect snow did not resonate as the happiest surprise. I had to think out of the box, out of the state.

Where could a guy golf in December and be able to don his favourite golf shirt and pants and maybe eat some cake, too? I wracked my brain for locations that I'd seen on televised golf tournaments. The Carolinas? Florida? Arizona? Southern Cal? Wait a minute. Didn't we have a nephew in San Diego? Suddenly, I was filled with excitement and hope. I Googled. I calculated. I booked. With fingers crossed I pulled up the Torrey pines website and looked for tee times on December 5th. And there it was. You know that feeling of nervousness combined with kismet you get when you know something is just right? Well, that's exactly how I felt when I saw the 10:20 am open tee time. I clicked the reserve button, entered my credit card number and didn't look back.

What does all this have to do with a tree? Fast forward to the morning of December 5th, 2021.

With both tickets in hand, two carry-ons and one set of golf clubs (I'm not a golfer, but I can drive a golf cart and buy drinks at the turn), we boarded the plane in Cleveland, Ohio, wearing winter coats and gloves. This is where Jack first learned where we were headed: San Diego airport. He seemed curious and a little confused but played along with my scheme well.

After one plane ride, a rental car, and an upgraded hotel room overlooking the ocean in La Jolla, my ex-husband asked with a grin, "Are we golfing at Torrey Pines?" He seemed happy about this, so I said, "Surprise!" and flung my arms around him in a huge bear hug.

The course was as gorgeous as it looks on television, and the view was just spectacular. Jack was teamed up with three other golfers, all looking just as excited as he was. I mean, it's Torrey Pines! All the men shook hands, exchanged pleasantries that included their home states and began to play. One of the players had a plane to catch in two hours but was determined to get a couple of holes in! The weather was perfect. Sunny and seventy-five. Hang gliders were sailing in the breeze high above the Pacific Ocean, nearly on our level above the cliffs. Jack was at ease playing and laughing, and I was satisfied taking pictures and enjoying the moment.

The foursome, now down to a threesome, were all talking about Tiger Woods and other pros when I stepped away from the golfers to snap a few shots of the amazing cliffs and ocean views. And there it was.

A heart-shaped tree. I actually said out loud, "I knew there'd be a sign!"

With the warm, gleaming sun directly behind, it was easy to find the rays to create a nice flair. What I wasn't expecting, though, was all the sparking bokeh! Each orb was like a happy little rainbow-coloured bubble floating high above the ocean floor, dancing in and out of the branches. It was magical to me. I opened my mouth to call out to Jack to share what I was seeing, but just then, one of the golfers patted Jack on the back, and they were immersed in the enjoyment of the game. That evening, we joined our Nephew and his wife for a lovely dinner and celebration. Jack's birthday gift. How special was that!? Yup, the tree was a sign. I'd chosen the right gift in the right location, and the universe agreed.

Oh, and yes, we are living happily ever after.

