    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Quiver Tree Forest, Namibia
    By Mathieu Rossi

    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    This shot was taken during my trip to Namibia in June 2023, at the Quiver Tree forest in the country's centre.

    I was attending a photo workshop. The night sky was almost free of light pollution (except the lights of a town in the distance), allowing me to first witness this beautiful night sky with all the stars and the Milky Way and then take this great shot.

    I am not really an expert at night photography, but I was quite happy with the result.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®