Quiver Tree Forest, Namibia

This shot was taken during my trip to Namibia in June 2023, at the Quiver Tree forest in the country's centre.

I was attending a photo workshop. The night sky was almost free of light pollution (except the lights of a town in the distance), allowing me to first witness this beautiful night sky with all the stars and the Milky Way and then take this great shot.

I am not really an expert at night photography, but I was quite happy with the result.

