Lone Tree Near Solitaire, Namibia

The choice to determine the destination for my holidays is often driven by the potential to take beautiful pictures. During the summer of 2023, my wife and our 2 children decided to head South, towards the harsh landscape of Namibia, the austral country of Africa. As there were too many places to discover, we focused our attention only on a half-part, below Windhoek, the capital city.

There is the quiver tree forest, the abandoned town of Kolmanskop, and the famous DeadVlei, where you can climb and then descend the sand dunes directly to the skeletons of dried trees in a salt pan.

To visit the North, another journey in the coming years will be necessary, as there are also many interesting mountains and wildlife. If you are scared of people and mass tourism, this is where you have to go. We encountered more wild animals than humans, except in the lodges, of course. The gravel roads are large and in perfect condition.

Near the end of our road trip, after the last night spent in the very small town of Solitaire, a lonely tree on the side of the road caught my attention. I immediately stopped the car, got off with my gear and decided to immortalize this very large plain. To emphasize this isolated tree, I thought it would be perfect to place it in the very centre of the frame. It perfectly represents what to expect: isolation and nature.

