Kuusamo, Finland

Midnight sun in the taiga forest. The photo was taken in an old-growth forest conservation area in Kuusamo. There are very few such pristine arctic boreal forests left in Finland, and unfortunately, they are constantly at risk of being clear-cut.

The photo was taken around midnight when the sun painted the sky with all shades of magenta and orange. The big dead pine in the foreground was a small sapling about a thousand years ago. It is a panorama of four vertical images.

