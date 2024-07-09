Interstate 90, Battlefield Tour Rd, Crow Agency, MT, USA

When visiting and driving through Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument, you can't say park because it's anything but a play area. The quiet and reverence speak louder than the loudest concert venue.

It's a beautiful location but so desolate and introspective. So many people died here. Bodies are buried where they lay. It was a battle that few were spared, and as in any battle, no one really won. While several nations, Cheyenne, Lakota, and Crow, fought together and won this battle, it rallied the forces invading their land to destroy the Native way of life.

This tree, as it stands, may not have been there during the battle, but who's to say? It grew on this land and died on this land, just as the warriors did, and it stands to tell its tale.

