Fairy Lake, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada

Fairy Lake's Brave Lone Tree

Since my family and I moved to Vancouver Island in the Pacific Northwest, we have marvelled at the incredible natural landscapes surrounding us—rugged coastlines, picturesque waterfalls, luxuriant rainforests, and crystal-clear lakes. One morning in early February, we decided to leave our quiet neighbourhood perched above our quaint, historic town to venture out to a more remote village on the southwest coast of the island.

Calling itself The Jewel of the West Coast, Port Renfrew lives up to its name with its abundance of wildlife, rivers, lakes, beaches, and giant, old-growth trees, one of which is an enormous Western Red Cedar nicknamed Canada's Gnarliest Tree in Avatar Grove. A number of years ago, I was lucky enough to stand at the foot of this colossal tree, which is probably over 1000 years old, during another incredible day trip.

However, this time, I was looking forward to photographing a very different arboreal wonder — the famous Fairy Lake Bonsai Tree — a miniature hemlock fir tree growing on a partially submerged log floating like a dream in the pristine waters of the aptly named Fairy Lake. This rare, naturally occurring bonsai (estimated to be about 40-50 years old) has survived by drawing nutrients from its nurse log — the remnant of a Douglas fir, fallen many years ago.

On that misty day, while the rain played softly on the still waters, I was captivated by this lone tree, windblown but steadfastly clinging to life while its towering companions rooted in the soil soundlessly lined the shore.

