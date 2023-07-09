Second Beach, La Push, Washington, USA

I decided to head to the Washington Coast the day after the 4th of July and hopefully hit a low tide at sunset. The tide was supposed to be at 3 feet which was low for this time of year at sunset. I drove over and got to the trailhead an hour before the sunset. My usual plan is to head south on the beach and slowly work back as sunset gets closer. The weather was mid 50's F, and several families were set up to camp on the beach.

I worked the beach from south to north and seemed to time things well. Waves were not too bad, and some photogenic gulls flew about. At one point, I found this pool and set up to capture it just as the sun set past the "Weeping Lady" sea stack. I took several shots handheld and finally pulled out the tripod for one last shot.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now