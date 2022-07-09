Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

While on vacation, last April, with my husband who is a windsurfer, on the Outerbanks of North Carolina, I used my free time to photograph birds and landscapes of this area. So, one morning well before the sun rose, I was on the beach with my camera and my tripod. Not alone at this early hour because fishermen were already throwing their lines in the water. I took several shots with different compositions, notably under the pier giving it more importance, and some others like this one where the rising sun is the main subject, the wooden structure in front of it is only accessory. As the light is changing, the exposure time must be adjusted very often. Using my LEE filters I was able to do long exposures with beautiful milked effects created by the waves.

On several occasions the waves rose to the feet of the tripod. I like this milky general effect on the sand but I prefere the photo presented here where you can see a nice texture in the sand as well as a shiny effect. The colors of the rising sun reflected on the water add a beautiful ambiance contributing to a better harmony of warm and cool colors. Furthermore, I was very lucky that this morning the sky was heavy with clouds adding character to the image. With such a sky, the sun might never have appeared but a I was lucky. It's better to take things philosophically and appreciate the moment when everything is perfect. And if all is not perfect, then, at least, you are happy to have made the effort to be there for the sunrise.

