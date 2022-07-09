Bic National Park, Rimouski, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This park located in the maritime estuary of the St. Lawrence is a truelly natural paradise. The beauty of the landscape is breathtaking. The mountains completely immerse the river and create a unique atmosphere. Its fiords are home to remarkable biodiversity: seals, rare bird species, often whales. The smell of the sea and the sea wind merge with that of multicolored flowers. In this restful calm, the sunset transports you to another dimension.

Located only at 15 km from the city of Rimouski, Parc du Bic is an ideal place for amateur and professional photographers. Its area of 33.2 km2 is at the same time a delight for all kinds of leisure activities all year round and for nature lovers: hiking on more than twenty-five kilometers of groomed trails, 15 km of cycle paths, kayaking, snowshoes, skiing, sliding. Pic Champlain is a must with its 346 meters of altitude offering an indescribable panorama over the entire estuary of the St. Lawrence River.

The coastline is reminiscent of the Caribbean with its fine sand in some places and with its very crystalline water. The calcareous cliff offers indescribable shapes under the action of waves, strong winds and abundant precipitation. For this reason, the site is a real delight for photographers and geologists.

The park managed by SÉPAQ (the Society of Outdoor Establishments of Quebec) offers a wide range of accommodation choices for all budgets: chalet, yurt, camping. The city of Rimouski located 15 minutes by car offers a wide range of hotels and attractions. Trois-Pistoles, located 30 minutes away, also offers many very affordable motels. Located an hour's drive away, Rivière-du-Loup is a tourist destination par excellence.

