Outer Banks, Corolla, North Carolina, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Several years ago, my wife and I drove from our home in Maryland to Savannah, Georgia spending two weeks photographing historic city centers, allees of live oak, shorelines of ghost trees and a number of lighthouses. It was the last subject that brought us to Corolla, North Carolina. Corolla is located near the north end of the Outer Banks. People often come here to see the wild horses that live in the Currituck Banks Reserve. Just before one reaches the reserve is the Currituck Beach Lighthouse. It’s a beautiful unpainted brick lighthouse with a working light and open to visitors. I thoroughly enjoyed photographing its spiral staircase. With my main goal accomplished, I thought we would just relax on our last night before driving home.

We stayed at a nice inn facing Currituck Sound and the mainland. On a stroll of the grounds, we saw that it had a pier with a small pavilion at the end, which I thought would make a nice sunset shot. The photography gods granted my request, and I thought that would be the best I could do here. I had a vague idea I would shoot the sunrise from the Atlantic side of the island, but in the morning the eastern horizon was mostly grey, so I returned to the pier. The western sky was turning wonderful shades of rose pink and light blue, full of rippling clouds. I tried a number of compositions, vertical and horizontal, with varying ratios of land to water. This one I think was the best. I’m thankful that the pier was a weathered neutral gray and didn’t compete with the sky colors. All in all a fantastic capstone to our trip along the southeastern coast of the US.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now