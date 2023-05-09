    Search
    Lurgashall, West Sussex, England
    By Grahame Hall

    I love misty, moody weather. When I look out my window and see conditions like this, I begin to salivate, and this particular morning was no different. I immediately decided to leave early for work to make a few shots along the way at various locations.

    Less than a mile from home, I knew Mill Pond would yield some wonderful opportunities, so that's where I headed first. Usually, I'd walk to Mill Pond, but as I headed for work, I hopped in the trusty auto and headed out. All the locations I visited on the day provided some beautiful results, but this one is probably my favourite.

