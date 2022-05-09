Star Trail, Cavaleiro, Alentejo, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Now that summertime is approaching, one of the types of photos that I enjoy making is star trails. There are several important requirements that are necessary for a good result, namely: clear and dark sky; low light pollution; tripod; and intervalometer. I have been doing this type of photos for several years, and after some trial-and-error experiments, I have settled in a personal workflow. I normally use a wide-angle lens, the faster the better, of course conditioned to budgetary constraints. In my case, I find the Fujinon 14mm a good compromise. Then I set the camera to manual focus, ISO 1600, and shoot 30 second consecutive frames in Raw format.

The total time I want dictates the number of frames, and I usually aim for at least 1 hour total. With these settings, as the Earth rotates, the result are star trails in the sky. By pointing the camera to the North, the stars revolve around Polaris, resulting in nice concentric paths. One of the places I like to go for these photos is the southwest coast of Portugal, because the light pollution levels are still low in some areas, and the coastal scenery provides some interesting foreground. This photo is the result of 150 frames of 30 seconds each, for a total time of 75 minutes. There are several softwares to assemble the shots, I like Sequator for ease of use and handling of foreground areas. This type of photos is an excellent opportunity to admire the night sky while the camera does all the work.

