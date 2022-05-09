Rockville Bridge, Marysville, Perry County, Pennsylvania, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In mid-January of this year, while driving my daughter back to college along a route that I'd traveled many times, I took special notice of this bridge. It is an old railroad bridge, still in active use today, that is touted as the longest span for a railroad bridge of masonry stone arch construction in the world, built between 1900 - 1902. The snowy, partially frozen river created a dramatic foreground for the bridge, and I thought it would be worth photographing. So a few days later, I drove to the site, a few miles north of Harrisburg, PA, along the Susquehanna River, parked at an empty boat launch, and walked down the road, looking for good vantage points and views of the bridge, while trying to avoid trespassing on private property. I especially like this image for the arch assignment because, of course, the bridge contains many arches, but also because the water in the unfrozen center of the river shows those arches in reflection.

