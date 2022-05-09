Market Street Bridge, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania lies on the east edge of the wide Susquehanna River in south-central Pennsylvania. Multiple bridges span the river from the east side to suburbs on the west side. The second oldest of these bridges is the Market Street Bridge, a multiple-span stone arch bridge. At night, colored lights illuminate the undersides of the arches. I stopped in Harrisburg on a cloudy November evening when the river surface was exceptionally smooth to photograph the bridge and its reflection. I went to multiple vantage points until I located this view looking from an island toward downtown Harrisburg as the best angle on the bridge. I used a long 30-second exposure to smooth out ripples in the water.

