    Shi Shi Beach, Washington, USA
    By Thomas Pohlig

    I took this monochrome photograph titled "Shi Shi Beach" during a trip to the Pacific North West in Washington. The photograph captures the moment when the mist started rolling in just as we were leaving the beach.

    I was thrilled to have the opportunity to visit this beautiful beach since it had been closed due to covid. I used an old 28mm Nikkor lens with my Nikon D610 camera since my newer lenses were not working.

    Going manual was a bit of a challenge, but I managed to set the aperture to f/8 and the shutter speed to 1250 of a second. The resulting photograph has a beautiful and moody atmosphere, perfectly capturing the tranquillity and natural beauty of the location.

