Shi Shi Beach, Washington, USA

I took this monochrome photograph titled "Shi Shi Beach" during a trip to the Pacific North West in Washington. The photograph captures the moment when the mist started rolling in just as we were leaving the beach.

I was thrilled to have the opportunity to visit this beautiful beach since it had been closed due to covid. I used an old 28mm Nikkor lens with my Nikon D610 camera since my newer lenses were not working.

Going manual was a bit of a challenge, but I managed to set the aperture to f/8 and the shutter speed to 1250 of a second. The resulting photograph has a beautiful and moody atmosphere, perfectly capturing the tranquillity and natural beauty of the location.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now