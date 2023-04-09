    Search
    Second Beach, Olympic National Park, Washington State, USA
    By Jim Wood

    I drove from Sequim on the northwest coast of Washington State on Highway 101 for 2 hours westbound to the trailhead. The trailhead is by La Push. It's a 1-mile hike to Second Beach on the Pacific Ocean.

    I climbed up a 60-foot sea stack to shoot down on the beach. I had a Manfrotto Tripod with a Really Right Stuff ball head. I used a 10-stop Big Stopper Filter to get the lone shutter speed needed to get the shot.

    Second Beach is also a dark area for great night photography. It's best to be there between high and low tides to have room to walk around some of the sea stacks

