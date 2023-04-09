Lake Wahapo, New Zealand

The morning mist was spectacular and ethereal at Lake Wahapo in New Zealand on that day in October. The view was amazing, with the hills rising in tones of sepia above the lake and the stubby trees. I decided to stay at 100 ISO, which meant bumping my shutter speed up. That was very possible since I was using a tripod. As the light quickly changed, light blues appeared in the lake and the sky. The timing was important for this image to capitalize on this "Sepia Sunrise".

