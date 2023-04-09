l Chalten, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina

On a rainy day, we climbed a hiking trail. It had snowed the night before. We went on a hike for several hours to find the right place for an interesting shot.

After three hours, we turned back as the snow and fog increased with the altitude. After some time of descent, it stopped snowing, and it cleared up a bit again. Then this scene immediately caught my eye, so I took my camera with a telephoto lens out of my backpack to capture this image.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now