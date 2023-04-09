Argyle, Nova Scotia, Canada

It's a cold, blustery, miserable day outside. I sit on the couch watching the snow whip by my window, almost horizontal, as the little birds at the bird feeder tenaciously cling to the feeder for some much-needed seeds. I'm watching some landscape photography videos on Youtube. One particular photographer is out in much the same weather as what I am witnessing outside my window, and this inspires me to go out and shoot.

Youtube will be there when I get back, but this wild weather will very soon be an opportunity that will pass, and I will have that "I should have" voice nagging me once it is gone. This image was taken just a short fifteen-minute drive from my house.

On the drive to this location, the sun began to peak out from the dispersing cloud cover, and I thought to myself, "Yup, probably missed this opportunity". Nevertheless, I continued just in case this changeable weather would again go in my favour, and it paid off.

Just fifteen minutes from setting up my composition, I saw on the horizon an ominous bank of dark clouds and below it, a trailing snow squall obscured the distant trees, and it was heading my way. Sure, it was wet miserable weather, and I could have very easily sat on the couch in my warm house, but then I would have never got the joy of taking this image.

