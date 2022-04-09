    Search
    Illecillewaet, British Columbia, Canada
    By Wolfgang Whyte

    There's a kind of magic in long-lens landscape photography in that it just "gets you there", where the awesome lives. Deep in the valley along the Illecillewaet River in British Columbia's Selkirk Mountain range, there are a hundred marvelous, steep vistas whose northern faces never feel the sun full-on, and the delicate dance of light and shadow happens a mile above you. But if you bring a long-enough lens, you don't have to be Icarus to catch the show. This shot was taken at 500mm and isolates the high-up glare of the morning sun that would be wasted with a wider field of view.

