Glacier National Park Waterfall, Montana, USA

It was a dark rainy day, not unusual for the mountains. I decided to hike anyway to take advantage of my limited time in places like this. Unfortunately, the weather was so bad I couldn't even see the mountains towering around me, which was incredibly depressing.

I usually try to photograph waterfalls on days like this since they photograph incredibly well in these conditions. I noticed the composition of the mountain emerging behind the waterfall and tried to set it up accordingly, but to me, it didn't seem like it was turning out.

I finished the trip with many other good photos and didn't think much about this one again. It wasn't actually until years later, when I was going through pictures from this trip, that I realized just how good this photo turned out. It really came alive in the edit, and It was my best photo from that trip. Even years later, it is one of my favorite photos I have ever taken. It goes to show how open-minded you have to be when taking landscape photos, often the worst conditions can lead to the most interesting pictures.

