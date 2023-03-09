Crystal Lake, Lewiston Township, Montana, USA

This photo was taken on the road to Crystal Lake in Lewiston, Montana. The house appears to be abandoned, although it has held up quite well because the roof remains intact, and someone has taken care of it. The stream, undoubtedly, has some nice trout though it's barely 4 feet across.

The photo was taken on a cloudy/bright day in the late afternoon of August with an L-16 camera, which the manufacturer no longer supports. The altitude is approximately 5000 ft. Crystal Lake is beautiful and worth the drive.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now