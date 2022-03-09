Rathlin Island, Co Antrim, N Ireland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Rathlin Island is situated off the coast of Northern Ireland, It's closest point is approximately 2.5 miles from Fairhead in Northern Ireland. It is also the closest point to Scotland 11 miles from The Mull Of Kintyre. It is approximately 7 miles in length and covers an area of 3500 acres. It was probably the first Irish Island to become inhabited by man around 6000BC from Scotland. It also has a somewhat gruesome history with several massacres of the population. It is also surrounded by some of the strongest tides and has many shipwrecks within its waters. By 2500 BC the islanders had built up a thriving export business in axes made from porcellanite. Another rare material found in the limestone cliffs was flint which contributed to the prosperity of the Island. There is a lot of history about the Island which is available in the usual search engines for anyone interested. One of the most famous figures to have stayed on Rathlin was Robert the Bruce who hid here after being defeated by the English at Perth in 1306. It was in a cave here that he drew inspiration from a spider which was trying to bridge a gap between two rocks in order to complete it's web. Bruce drew courage from watching the spider and made a further attempt at the crown, eventually succeeding and defeating the English at the battle of Bannockburn. I was lucky to spend three days here a couple of years ago exploring and photographing the Island. This photograph was taken near Rue Point Lighthouse which is the smallest of three lighthouses on the Island. I had set my camera up on my tripod around an hour before sunset and waited for the light to change. I didn't have to wait long before beautiful golden sunlight bathed the landscape in the evening sunshine. On the horizon you can see Fairhead in Northern Island with the cliffs bathed in golden sunshine. I used a wide angle lens to get as much in the frame as possible. I hope to return to Rathlin Island in the near future as it is a wonderful place to get away from it all and recharge the batteries.

