Little Ross Island, Kirkcudbright, Scotland

I discovered Little Ross Lighthouse at the mouth of Kirkcudbright Bay at the beginning of this year. The island and lighthouse have a bit of a morbid and intriguing history. While the lighthouse stands as a beacon and a marker for ships passing along the South western coast of Scotland, the locals are well aware of the mystery that surrounds the events of Little Ross Island. In the late Summer of 1960, a young man and his father discovered the body of the lighthouse keeper. It was apparent that the lighthouse keeper had been murdered. His assailant was soon captured, tried and sentenced to death by hanging. The penalty was overturned due to the accused having been found to be mentally unstable.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

