Diakoftis Island From Arkassa, Karpathos, Greece

Just a few kilometers outside of Arkassa village, on Karpathos island, rests an islet called Diakoftis. It used to be a place where locals collected salt. It faces the west and normally, during almost the entire year, strong northwest winds and gusts are present in the area. The coast around the area is mostly rocky, making it a place not so popular for swimming and tourist activities, thus the wildlife is plenty, and especially sea birds of all kind. The islet acts as their natural home.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

