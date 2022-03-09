Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

For just a moment, as we drove along the perimeter road of Crater Lake (Crater Lake National Park, Oregon, USA) the fog partially lifted. I brought the car to a screeching halt, grabbed my camera, and raced to the edge of a cliff above the lake, to snap this photo. What a tantalizing view of an island on the lake. Just as quickly, the fog settled over the scene once again. Wizard Island which is located on the west side of Crater Lake is a volcanic cinder cone. Boat tours to the island in summer offer access to hiking trails.

