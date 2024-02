Mostraumen Fjord, Norway

These houses may be just another seaside or lakeside wooden building from this frame. But if I could have expanded the frame, you would have seen it as a tiny red dot along the line where the steep walls of fjords meet the let-in seawater.

I captured this shot while on a cruise to the Mostraumen fjords from Bergen in December 2023. I just wonder what living here would be like. Seemingly, the only way to access these buildings is through a boat. It may be difficult but peaceful.

