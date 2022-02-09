Almograve Beach, Alentejo, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Even though I took this photo several years ago, I still remember the occasion quite clearly, due to the heavy storm that affected the region that day. The location is Almograve beach, on the southwest coast of Portugal, a place I visit regularly. On this day in the beginning of March, the weather was really bad, except for photography, so I headed out to the beach for an early morning walk. I wanted to explore the area for a while, looking for interesting compositions, but I knew I had to prepare for incoming rain and some strong wind.

I had my camera and tripod with me, and was prepared to brave heavy rain and strong winds. The clouds were really dark and menacing, nicely complementing the rough sea and the dark rocks. I placed the tripod just above the water line, mounted the camera and lens, and used a neutral density filter to increase the exposure time. I obtained a nice effect on the water, smoothing it a little bit, but not too much. The overall grey and broody tones of the scene were somewhat balanced by the few lamp posts in the distance, which provided a hint of warmth.

Needless to say, I got thoroughly drenched by a few showers, but I was happy because I had managed to get some nice photos during that morning walk on the beach. I went back to car park and drove back home, to prepare a warm and well-deserved breakfast. After all these years, this photo still takes me to that wintry morning.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now