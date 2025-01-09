Charlevoix South Pier Lighthouse, Charlevoix, MI, USA

This was my second visit to Charlevoix in north Michigan, and this time was much better than the last. It was mid-autumn, and the conditions were changing fast. Moody skies brought interesting clouds and ever-changing light, and the northern winds churned up the waves.

I managed to set up my tripod and capture a few shots before it started to rain. I liked the contrast between the rocky shores and turquoise waters of Lake Michigan and loved the way the red of the Charlevoix Lighthouse popped out the surrounding elements.