    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Charlevoix South Pier Lighthouse, Charlevoix, MI, USA

    By Thomas Miller

    This was my second visit to Charlevoix in north Michigan, and this time was much better than the last. It was mid-autumn, and the conditions were changing fast. Moody skies brought interesting clouds and ever-changing light, and the northern winds churned up the waves.

    I managed to set up my tripod and capture a few shots before it started to rain. I liked the contrast between the rocky shores and turquoise waters of Lake Michigan and loved the way the red of the Charlevoix Lighthouse popped out the surrounding elements.

    Get a VIP Membership

    Benefits of VIP Membership
    • Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
    • Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
    • Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
    • Download eBooks worth £19.45
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page
    • Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
    • We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • High priority on picture submission
    • Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours
    Subscribe Today
    click here for a portfolio page sample

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®