Turawa, Opolskie, Poland

Low altitude aerial view of snow-covered pine forest near Turawa Lake in Opolskie Voivodeship in Poland.

This almost monochromatic bird's eye view picture was taken in AEB mode (three shots +-1 EV) in DNG RAW with an old DJI drone Mavic 2 Pro during a very overcast and cold winter day above a snowy pine forest (Pinus sylvestris) in mid-December of 2022.

Merged, edited and graded in Adobe Lightroom Classic. The flight altitude was about 60 metres above the ground.

