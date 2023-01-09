Mira Estuary, Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal

Picture Story

Living in Portugal, I have access to beautiful coastal areas, some still well preserved, such as the region that belongs to the Southwest Alentejo and Vicentina Coast Natural Park. This Park roughly encompasses the coastal area between the villages of Sines and Sagres.

I have visited the area countless times, and of course, I take the opportunity to go on photographic walks every time. There are many interesting locations in this Park, one of them being the town of Vila Nova de Milfontes, where the river Mira reaches the Atlantic ocean.

In early December, I decided to go there for some early morning photography; I planned to walk along the river banks for some pre-dawn photos of the village and then wait for the sunrise.

After parking the car, I walked down to the waterline and started thinking about some interesting compositions. Given that it was December and this early, I had the place all to myself, except for a fisherman trying his luck nearby. As the first light of the day started to appear, I noticed that the clouds were beginning to acquire the distinctive vivid colours of such occasions.

I placed my tripod near the water’s edge and used the wide-angle end of my zoom lens to frame the curving line of the sand margin. This provided a strong leading line towards the sea in the distance, nicely mimicked by the swirling clouds in the sky. Sometimes serendipity provides a helping hand, and I was quite happy with the resulting image.

