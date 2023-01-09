    Search
    Kaesalu, Harjumaa, Estonia

    By Herve Rannu

    I took this photo in December 2022. From October to December, you can see the sun quite rarely here in Estonia; most of the time, it is cloudy. However, this morning it was different.

    I was going out to photograph the moon, but on my way to the location, I noticed some fantastic foggy conditions and decided to change my plans.

    It was pretty cold outside, so nature was frozen and very beautiful. I found this open field with interesting frozen foreground elements and a beautiful lonely tree. The atmosphere was so spectacular that I couldn't believe it was true in the beginning.

    It was the biggest highlight of this year's winter, and I spent the whole daylight outdoors, capturing the beauty of winter. A few days later weather got warmer, and the snow was gone in about a week.

